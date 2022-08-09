ABC Council pays out more on redundancies than any other authority in NI

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council spent more on redundancy packages than any other local authority in the 2021/22 financial year.

A total of 34 employees took voluntary redundancy during that period, equating to a total payout of £2,718,000.

Two senior employees received packages worth between £200,000 and £250,000.

Another five members of staff received redundancies of £150,000 to £200,000, equating to £816,000.

Four more members of staff received between £80,000 and £150,000, while the remaining 23 employees received packages of up to £80,000.

Figures have shown that 126 council employees across Northern Ireland received redundancy packages in 2021/22 worth a total of £6.3million.

The largest number of employees laid off was at Antrim and Newtownabbey Council where 40 workers took voluntary packages. Four employees received between £100,000 and £150,000 – a total of £504,000 – while another two received packages worth between £80,000 and £100,000.

Elsewhere, 16 members of staff took voluntary redundancy at Belfast City Council. Two senior employees received between £150,000 and £200,000, totalling £354,000. The others received between £20,000 and £100,000.

And at Derry City and Strabane District Council, five employees received packages worth over £100,000, with one senior officer receiving £156,000.