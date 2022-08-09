ABC: ‘Extremely positive’ stats welcomed

The head of planning at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has welcomed the “extremely positive” news to come from planning statistics released by the Department for Infrastructure in July though noted it was “extremely disappointing” two of three statutory targets were missed.

The department’s planning statistics bulletin shows that Council’s planning department failed to meet its statutory targets in relation to the processing of both major and local planning applications in 2021/22.

However, despite this, Damian Mulligan welcomed the fact the local authority has received the fourth highest number of applications in the last year and issued the fourth highest number of decisions in Northern Ireland and was performing well in terms of bringing enforcement cases to a conclusion.

“That is extremely positive news, not only from the prospective of planning income for the council but also in regard to enabling income investment for the borough,” he said.

“With regards our performance against our statutory targets Council was successful in meeting one of the three targets – planning enforcement.

“This is area in which we not only met the target but exceeded it.

“Furthermore by processing 86 per cent of enforcement cases within 39 weeks we were significantly better than the Northern Ireland average of 70 per cent and, against this target, we were unofficially ranked as second best out of all the councils.”

With regards to major applications, Council is required to process these applications from ‘date valid’ to ‘decision issued’ within an average of 30 weeks. In 2021/22, Council took 31.6 weeks to do so, something Mr Mulligan described as “extremely disappointing”.

“With regards to major applications we missed the target by approximately one week which is extremely disappointing and mainly attributable to the new call in process which came in to use last year following a court ruling,” he said.

“Had it not been for that we would have met the target. Nevertheless, with an average processing time of 31.6 weeks we performed significantly better than the Northern Ireland average of 49.8 weeks

“Against the major’s target our performance was unofficially ranked third best.”

As for local applications, Council is required to bring these cases to a decision within 15 weeks. In 2021/22 Council’s planners took 24.8 weeks to issue a decision.

Describing this result as “extremely disappointing” Mr Mulligan explained the local authority is aware of why this is the case.

He also confirmed improvement is already visible in the figures for the first quarter of this financial year.

“With regards to local applications the average processing time was over 24 weeks which missed the statutory target of 15 weeks,” he told the planning committee.

“This is extremely disappointing but is mainly as a result of the ongoing challenges around high case loads and staff vacancies and we are continuing to work extremely hard to address that.

“During quarter one of this business year we have already seen a significant improvement in our performance against the local target and are fully committed to building on that improvement as we move forward.”