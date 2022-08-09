Unforgiveable for Stormont to remain in deep freeze during cost of living crisis, says Tennyson

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson has renewed calls for the Assembly and Executive to be restored, saying the DUP wouldn’t be forgiven for continuing their boycott of the Assembly during a deepening cost of living crisis.

Mr Tennyson lamented, “This is beginning to feel like Groundhog Day, with recriminations across the chamber reflecting the limited progress we have made since May’s election, despite the overwhelming mandate for a functioning Assembly and new Executive.

"The Cost of Living Crisis is already being felt, with winter fast approaching. Government may move slowly, but the DUP blockade of the Assembly will cost lives this winter.

"One in four children here live in poverty. 71% of households will be in fuel poverty by January, meanwhile the health service is broken, with those stuck on waiting lists, and staff that are struggling to cope, are forced to watch as the DUP play with their lives. Meanwhile, in the background of all these problems, the Climate Emergency looms.

"And instead of seeing an Assembly helping them with those issues, they saw an Assembly which continues to be paralysed by the DUP. I urge them to do the right thing. Stop putting party over people, back the election of a speaker and allow us to get an Assembly up and running, so we can all get down to doing what we were elected to do and fix the problems Northern Ireland is facing.

"Alliance has outlined a number of reforms which could be made to the institutions, which, in the short-term, would not only get MLAs back to work at Stormont, but would also put an end to Northern Ireland’s depressing history of ransom politics every time the DUP or Sinn Féin decide to not participate."