ABC’s Food Heartland shines brightly at Great Taste Awards 2022

Local food and drink producers from the borough of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon – better known as the Food Heartland of NI – continue to raise the bar as they scoop an incredible 41 gold stars for 33 products at this year’s Great Taste Awards.

Involving a rigorous judging process, the competition saw local Food Heartland producers compete in months of blind taste-testing against thousands of other artisan producers from the UK and across the globe to claim this renowned accreditation.

Commenting on last week’s announcement, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield said: “We are absolutely delighted to see so many of our amazing Food Heartland producers continue to punch above their weight and win big at these prestigious food and drink awards.

"This year saw our local producers and artisans increase their tally from 34 to 41 gold stars, which not only demonstrates their unrivalled commitment, talent, and expertise but also their ambition, drive, and determination to continually grow, diversify, and improve.

"As a borough that blazes a trail across the entire agri sector – right from farm to fork – these awards also demonstrate how vitally important farms and diversified farming enterprises are to the creation of the ingredients needed to develop our award-winning produce.

"With the results for more industry accolades including the Golden Fork and Irish Food Awards also just around the corner, I would like to wish local producers taking part all the best of luck."

Winning high praise for its Single Rose farmhouse brie, Armagh’s Ballylisk Dairies Ltd bagged the highest award honour of three gold stars for its cheese, signifying a truly ‘exquisite’ and extraordinarily tasty product.

Winners of two golden stars for ‘outstanding’ and beyond delicious produce included Kestrel Foods Ltd for its Forest Feast Salted Dark Chocolate Almonds; Burren Balsamics for its Balsamic Jelly and White Balsamic Jelly; Long Meadow Cider for its Blossom Burst Cider; Krazi Baker for its Oatmeal Shortbread; and McCrackens Brewery for its Irish Stout. A further 26 local products picked up one gold star for ‘simply’ delicious food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour.

Established in 1994, Great Taste is organised by the Guild of Fine Food and is the world’s largest, longest standing and most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and specialty food and drink producers.

Check out the full list of local Food Heartland Great Taste Award winners here.