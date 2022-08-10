Key milestone in Gilford Playpark scheme imminent – Lockhart

Local MP Carla Lockhart has said the much deserved and anticipated new playpark for Gilford will soon be under construction, as it was confirmed that the project will go before the September meeting of the Planning Committee of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Commenting, the DUP representative said: “Alongside my Council colleagues Cllr. Paul Greenfield and Cllr. Ian Wilson, I have been championing the case for a new playpark for Gilford for some time.

"We are committed to the provision of first class play facilities across the Council area, and Gilford is long overdue such a space for kids to enjoy.

"Some delay has been encountered, however I am delighted that the planning consent is before the September meeting of the Council’s Planning Committee. I envisage no issues that would invoke a delay, and once approved the next stage is construction.

"I am delighted to reach this stage. However, we are pushing for construction to start as soon as possible to make this park a reality. The plans are really exciting, and the final playpark will meet expectations and bring great enjoyment to local children."