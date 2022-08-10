Lockhart congratulates local drum major champion

Carla Lockhart has expressed her delight at the success of local lady Jorja Turkington, who was crowned the new Scottish Junior Drum Major Champion recently.

Congratulating Jorja on this wonderful achievement, the Upper Bann MP said: “I am absolutely delighted for Jorja. It is a tremendous achievement for her to be crowned the new Scottish Junior Drum Major. These are highly competitive competitions, and it is great that we have a local winner from Upper Bann taking the crown as Champion.

"A huge amount of work goes into reaching this level as a Drum Major, and this success is testament to the dedication, hard work and skill that Jorja possesses, and her commitment to the role of Drum Major.

"This is a very proud moment for Jorja and her family and I wish them well, and know that further success is ahead for Jorja in the future.”