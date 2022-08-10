Lockhart congratulates local drum major champion

Secretary of State told to fulfil Boris' 'promise'

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

Wednesday 10 August 2022 22:00

Carla Lockhart has expressed her delight at the success of local lady Jorja Turkington, who was crowned the new Scottish Junior Drum Major Champion recently.

Congratulating Jorja on this wonderful achievement, the Upper Bann MP said: “I am absolutely delighted for Jorja. It is a tremendous achievement for her to be crowned the new Scottish Junior Drum Major. These are highly competitive competitions, and it is great that we have a local winner from Upper Bann taking the crown as Champion.

"A huge amount of work goes into reaching this level as a Drum Major, and this success is testament to the dedication, hard work and skill that Jorja possesses, and her commitment to the role of Drum Major.

"This is a very proud moment for Jorja and her family and I wish them well, and know that further success is ahead for Jorja in the future.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com