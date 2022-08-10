Over 1,000 council staff to strike from Monday as pay talks fail

Over 1,000 staff at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council will begin strike action from Monday after last-ditch talks failed to reach agreement.

Nipsa, GMB and Unite members will take part in the action in a dispute over pay and conditions, with all of the council’s services likely to be affected.

The strike had been due to begin on Wednesday but was postponed in order to facilitate further talks.

The unions said that they had “sought and proposed reasonable and varied solutions”, adding that the strike was avoidable.

They stated that their proposals included “incremental progression for all grades of staff and one-off payments to alleviate the immediate hardship staff are facing.

"Other councils and the private sector are offering these payments and solutions, yet the council rich in reserves and capital are leaving their staff to suffer."

"It is a pay equality issue," it continued.

"We are just asking for some recognition of our members' contribution since the establishment of the new council."

Further strike action and action short of strike will continue over the following four weeks.

A council spokesperson said that they had made a number of offers to staff but these had been rejected by the unions, including an enhanced offer of an organisational-wide pay and grading review, an extra payment to all staff in 2022/23, a commitment to addressing issues of staff structures and a yearly national pay award for all staff.