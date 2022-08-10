Southern Area Hospice Coffee Morning is back and every cup counts!

Southern Area Hospice Services are delighted to be back encouraging supporters to take part in their Annual Hospice Coffee Morning, in association with your local Credit Union, by being a host for Hospice this September.

This year’s official Coffee Morning is on Thursday, September 15, however you can choose a date that best suits you.

The Hospice are asking you to gather with friends, family and work colleagues and raise your cups for local Hospice care.

Speaking on behalf of the Hospice, Nurse Jenny Brown (pictured) said, “The money raised from your coffee morning goes directly to support our work, we turn the donations you make into the care we provide to our patients and their families, and this makes a difference every single day, so please register now and be a Host for Hospice this year."

This year’s Coffee Morning campaign is in Association with your local Credit Union. The Credit Union have lent their welcome support to this Hospice appeal for the fourth consecutive year. They not only help sponsor the campaign, but they too will be hosting their own staff coffee mornings across Credit Union branches – look out for more details to follow.

For more information or to register you can message us on social media, or phone us on 028 3026 7711 and remember – this year every cup counts for Hospice!