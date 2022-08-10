Tennyson calls for clarification on energy support payments for Northern Ireland

Clarification needs to be given on how people in Northern Ireland will benefit from energy support payments, Eóin Tennyson MLA has said.

The Upper Bann MLA spoke after details were revealed regarding the £400 scheme in GB, which will be paid in six monthly instalments. However, Mr Tennyson said uncertainty remained about what would happen in Northern Ireland, due to the lack of an Executive.

“With energy companies increasing their prices repeatedly, households are facing a winter unsure of how they will afford to heat their homes,” he said.

“The proposed £400 energy support scheme provided some hope for homes. But without a functioning Executive working to take decisions, we are left in the dark as to how the support payments will be made here this autumn.

“Questions remain around issues, including if the money is paid to energy companies, how will the public see the benefit? Or will tenants who pay electric money to a landlord be able to see if it has been applied further?

“Northern Ireland is being left behind because of the lack of a government. The DUP needs to end its boycott, allow the formation of an Executive and let us gain clarity for these support schemes.”