Alliance ask Translink to clean up their act in Lurgan car park

A local Alliance councillor has asked Translink to take urgent measures to keep their overflow car park in Lurgan in a better state of cleanliness.

The car park in question is situated on William Street, Lurgan and is officially known as the Wesley Place Park and Ride Car Park.

It is used daily by commuters taking the train to Belfast and is the responsibility of Translink to maintain and clean.

Commenting on the matter, Alliance councillor for Lurgan Peter Lavery has said “The Translink overflow car park in WIlliam street is probably one of the worst car parks in terms of cleanliness in the whole of the ABC Council area.

"If you were to visit the car park on any given day you would find numerous broken bottles strewn across the area as well as a large amount of litter. It is both unsightly and a public health hazard.

“I have written to Translink to make them aware of the poor state of the car park and asking them to maintain it to a higher standard of cleanliness. Hopefully they will take swift action to resolve this situation once and for all until new parking facilities are available following the redevelopment of Lurgan train station in 2025.”