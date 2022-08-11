24 Hour Hike for Little Heroes a huge community success - MP

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has hailed the 24 Hour Hike for Little Heroes a huge success, with well over 1000 participants taking part over the course of the 24 hours.

Having participated herself, walking over 20 miles and raising over £2,000 along with DUP colleagues and friends, she said that never before has the community rallied in such a way for such cause.

Speaking after the event, Carla said: “I was truly humbled to take part in the weekend event at Craigavon Lakes.

"First and foremost, I want to pay tribute to the inspiration behind the initiative, a very special boy, Adam Watson. Adam was the 'CEO' of the entire operation and laid the foundations and direction for the event.

"It is just so sad that Adam was not there in person but I know he was in the hearts of everyone who took part. He was their inspiration when the going got tough.

"I also want to pay tribute to the organisers, particularly Mr Stuart Magill who was the main organiser, the marshalls, the council officials involved in the ground work, the sponsors and anyone who made, or helped make the event a success.

"Also, a very special mention must go to David and Sarah Watson, Adam’s mum and dad, who attended the event even at this time of unimaginable grief. It was evident the pain behind the smile but it was clear they knew that it would be Adam’s wish for the event to go ahead."

She added, "There was a real sense of community, determination, and inner strength, qualities Adam displayed throughout his illness. I would commend everyone who walked and run the course. Also to everyone who donated to Daisy Lodge. No one knows the day or the hour that they may have to walk this journey, it is so important that we help families in their hour of need.

"Cancer is a thief and a home wrecker and if Adam’s journey has shown anything it is the need for more research and better services for cancer sufferers, be they young or old.

"Adam was a very brave young man who fought his battle with such determination. May we all learn from Adam’s legacy that determination, to help others and as we seek to improve the lives of those living with cancer.”