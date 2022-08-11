Accused of stealing Buckfast, failing to pay taxi fare and breaching non-molestation order

The case was heard at Lisburn Courthouse

Thursday 11 August 2022 14:10

A man has appeared in court charged with breaching a non-molestation order and stealing Buckfast.

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday was Shea Haughian, whose address was given as Main Street in Donaghcloney.

The 25-year-old is charged with burglary, criminal damage to photographs and a television and breaching the non-molestation order at an address in Lurgan on August 6.

He is further charged with making off without paying a taxi fare worth £60 on August 7.

The case was adjourned with Haughian remanded into custody. He will appear again at Craigavon Magistrates Court on August 26.

