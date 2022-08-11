Craigavon coach firm cancels buses to Garth Brooks' Dublin shows

Craigavon transport firm, Hannon Coach, has cancelled its buses to this September’s Garth Brooks concerts in Dublin.

The firm has argued that the arrangements for coaches travelling to the Croke Park concerts are inadequate, saying that the coach park is “in excess of a 35 minute walk from the concert venue”.

“The layout of the coach facility has limited access and exit routes,” they stated on social media.

“Furthermore, the promoter has informed us that any coaches attempting to drop-off customers closer to the venue will be subject to clamping by An Garda Siochana.”

Hannon say that they don’t believe that the facilities are adequate and that the distance between the venue and coach park is unreasonable, particularly at night after the concert.

“Regretfully, we have, therefore, taken the decision to cancel all our coach services to the Garth Brooks concerts in September,” they added.

“Full refunds will be processed in due course, you do not have to contact us to receive your refund.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause but we have taken this difficult decision because we do not wish to provide a service below the standards which we believe is acceptable or our customers would expect.”

The concerts take place on September 9-11 and a week later on 16-17 September.

The shows see a return for the ‘If Tomorrow Never Comes Singer’, who last played in Ireland in 1997.

He was due to return to Croke Park in 2014 but a run of concerts was cancelled after nearby residents complained about the number of shows taking place.