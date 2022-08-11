Elizabeth is a Cavell Star!

A Southern Trust nurse has been awarded a Cavell Star.

Elizabeth Henderson, who works in Ward 2 South Medical in Craigavon Area Hospital, was nominated for her work in the care of older people.

The Cavell Star Awards is an awards programme that celebrates the dedication of nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants and recognises the care they have provided to colleagues, patients or patients’ families.

“I am incredibly honoured and thrilled to have received the Cavell Star Award,” said Elizabeth.

“The team I work with at Craigavon Area Hospital are fantastic and it’s with their amazing support that I am able to carry out my role to the best of my ability.”

Patricia Loughan, Head of Service for Acute Elderly Geriatric and Stroke Rehab said: “We are all extremely proud of Elizabeth’s award and it is a real pleasure to be able to congratulate her on this well-deserved win.

“This award is a testament to Elizabeth’s hard work, commitment and dedication to her role in continuing to provide safe and compassionate care for our older patients during the pandemic.”

Congratulating Elizabeth, Charlotte-Anne Wells Assistant Director for Medicine in Acute Services added: “It is a wonderful achievement that Elizabeth has been awarded a Cavell Star.

“This reflects the high standards of our staff across our acute wards and how we strive to ensure all our patients are at the centre of our care,” she said.