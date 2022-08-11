Mixed use development to be converted into three dwellings

A mixed use development in Gilford could soon be transformed into residential premises, if a planning application lodged with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is approved.

Lodged by agent Armagh Design Ltd, on behalf of applicant William Hunniford, the application seeks permission to change a mixed use development comprising of a hair/beauty salon, bar, restaurant and apartments to two, two -bed dwellings and one, three-bed dwelling at 12-16 Mill Street.

If approved the application would grant permission to demolish the rear return of the development and erect two, two storey rear extensions to allow for further kitchen, dining and bedroom facilities at the premises.

According to the application form the 0.06 hectare site is currently vacant and is linked to the mains which will allow for the supply of water and the disposal of foul sewage. Surface water collected at the site will be disposed of via the public sewer.

Lodged and validated on Tuesday, July 19, the application’s neighbour consultation period will expire on Tuesday, August 23 and its standard consultation period will expire on Monday, August 29.

The application will be advertised until Friday, August 26.