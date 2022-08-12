fonaCAB’s tips to give yourself a ‘fare’ chance of getting a taxi at the weekend

Recently Your Lurgan asked our readers for what they thought needed to be done to improve the town’s night time offering and one of the things you repeatedly complained about was how difficult it was to get a taxi home.

fonaCAB is the town’s biggest taxi provider, having taken over a number of firms in the Craigavon area in 2019. So, we asked them why it was proving so difficult to get a lift home on a Saturday evening.

Stephen Anton, fonaCAB’s Communications Manager, said that while there are a number of reasons it was mostly down to a lower number of drivers working what, for them, are anti-social hours.

“Our experience at fonaCAB is pretty much the same as the rest of the industry in that we've got about 30% fewer drivers overall than pre pandemic. The figure in Belfast is pretty much the same as the figure in Craigavon, Lurgan and Portadown and across NI.

“Every quarter, the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) produce statistics and these statistics tell you how many drivers are in the industry and how many cars are in the stream. Those statistics are showing that from 2020-2021 to this year, driver numbers are down a further seven percent.

“The number of vehicles that are on the road is important too is because that's a much better indication of the taxi capacity that's out there. You might have a married couple who are both taxi drivers and for sake of argument one might drive the car for 12 hours a day and the other for the other 12 hours a day. That would be two drivers, but effectively it's still only one taxi and the DFI statistics show that from March 2021-2022 the number of vehicles dropped a much more significant further 25%.

“The total number of licenced taxi drivers in 2013 in Northern Ireland was 15,800. By the end of last year that number was 8,100 – in other words the industry has lost around about a thousand drivers per year. It's actually lost about 1,200 drivers per year, but it brings in about 200 new drivers per year.”

However, Stephen added: “We don't believe that number of around 8,100 is correct. We believe the number is actually somewhere between 5,500 and 6,000 drivers.

“The reason why is because the number quoted (8,152) is the total number of taxi licences, not necessarily the number of drivers still working.

"Say I get my licence in 2019, It's valid for five years. Come 2020, I go off and get a job working for the council instead. I've still got my licence so I can park that in a drawer, knowing that if I ever want to get back the taxi I can, but the reality is most of those people are lost from the business never to return but still show up in the overall numbers.

“We believe this number is going to fall off a cliff in the next couple of years as many of these 'ghost' drivers have no intention of renewing their licence once their existing one expires.”

fonaCAB’s drivers, like the majority in the industry, are essentially freelance. They don’t have any set working hours and can work as many or as little as they wish. They also have the benefit of choosing when they want to work – however that in itself can cause a problem at the weekends.

Stephen continued: “There's plenty of work at the minute Monday to Friday from nine to five for drivers and many of those drivers who might have previously worked weekends are now choosing now to work weekdays instead.

"It's what we call cleaner work - a driver, who's maybe going out to work on a Tuesday afternoon, might be picking up someone up from a supermarket whereas if it’s a Saturday night it's more likely to be a bar or a restaurant. They know on a Tuesday there's less chance of alcohol being involved. They know the person’s more likely to be there when they arrive and they know there’s little possibility of someone perhaps being sick in the back of their taxi.

"If a driver is to work late nights and weekends the fares are set higher to encourage the drivers to driver and provide a service during these anti-social hours.

“Drivers, like the rest of us post-Covid, are also looking at their work life balance and many are driving for fewer hours. The week before the first lockdown in 2020, our drivers were logged on for an average of 41 and a half hours a week. A couple of weeks ago, our drivers were averaging 34 and a half hours per week.

"If you take the fact that you’ve fewer drivers working, your drivers are working less unsocial hours and your drivers are working the equivalent of around one day a week less, that just shows you the contraction in capacity that the industry has.”

“The drivers who are working at the minute are fantastic, and nobody wants to force a driver to work whenever they don't want to because the flexibility of the job is one of the great benefits of being a taxi driver. Virtually all taxi drivers in Northern Ireland are self-employed and virtually all taxi drivers in Northern Ireland get to choose when and where they want to work. You can’t blame the drivers for making the same choices we all would.”

The firm have been campaigning for over two years to have changes made to the process to become a taxi driver, which fonaCAB believe is far too difficult. Until 2014 you needed to have had three years continuous driving experience on your standard licence; to pass a medical; and pass an enhanced Access NI check.

“Eighty five percent of the drivers currently driving today qualified with those three elements,” Stephen said.

However, in 2014 a bespoke theory and practical test was introduced, with an average pass rate of only 23% on the new theory test element.

“To become a taxi driver now it's going to take you much longer - up to nine months - plus you're going to have to pay for all these tests and even once you pay for all these tests, there's no guarantee you're going to pass.

"Our argument with the DfI is that the process takes too long, is too convoluted and too expensive for applicants and if the previous testing process was good enough for drivers starting before 2014, could we have a temporary roll back to where we were in 2014 to try and get more drivers into the industry?”

While an easier process leading to having more drivers on the road might be great for the company, fonaCAB also argue that it’s better for stakeholders in the night time economy too. For example, pubs and restaurants would be able to get their customers home a lot easier, and if you can get home more easily, you’re more likely to go out in the first place. Indeed, the hassle of arranging a lift might well be off-putting for a lot of people so it might attract more punters into hospitality businesses.

It would also hopefully lead to a reduction in people using illegal taxis, which do not have the correct insurance or a vetted driver, and potential drunk drivers as it would be easier to get hold of a reputable firm and in turn dissuade people from taking a risk.

With fewer people hanging about outside bars after closing time, for example, the chances of anti-social behaviour taking place also become reduced.

So those are the difficulties at the moment. But with fewer taxis on the roads, how can you improve your chances of getting a taxi home at the weekend?

There are some simple steps you can take according to Stephen and some just involve being a good customer – for example, be there when the taxi arrives for you, and cancel if you no longer need the taxi. At peak times, taxi systems give priority to customers who are more likely to complete their journey. Passengers who aren’t there cause a wasted journey for the driver, but also prevent another passenger from being in that car.

“Number one, book in advance because taxi systems will give priority to advance bookings and this increases for those which are made more than 24 hours in advance. When we are really busy we unfortunately sometimes temporarily stop taking bookings. If you are booked in advance however, there may still be the possibility of a delay for your taxi, but the booking is in the system and we’ll get to you as soon as we can,” he said.

“Secondly, if you don't need your taxi, please cancel it. Some people might ring up say six taxi companies for 1am on Sunday morning and jump into the first one that turns up and not cancel the other five – this might get you a lift home and that’s wonderful, but you’ve potentially denied five other people the chance of a taxi, and chances are you might have lessened your chance of getting a taxi the next time you try to book.

“Third, make it as easy as you can to be picked up. Avoid pedestrian only streets or addresses that are more difficult to access like one way. If you want to be picked up say outside McDonald's, make sure you are clear when you are booking which McDonald's you are at.

“Finally, keep an eye on your phone notifications. If you book with us, you'll get a WhatsApp message, you'll get a text or you’ll get a notification through your app. The message will tell you how close we are to you and the details you need to identify your driver or contact them if needed.

"If you get a notification that your taxi will be there in five minutes, please don't get yourself another pint. It's time to drink up and move on. A driver will give you a certain amount of time after the booking for you to be there but they won’t wait forever and, with such high demand for taxis at the minute, if they don’t think you’re coming they will move onto the next booking.”