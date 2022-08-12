Mackle's disappointment at breakdown in talks between council and trade unions

Cllr Liam Mackle has expressed his frustration at the breakdown of the ABC Joint Trade Union negotiations at the Labour Relations Agency.

The Sinn Féin council group leader said, "I am disappointed at the breakdown in negotiations between Council and the three trade unions that represent the vast majority of staff in Council.

"We would encourage continued dialogue even at this late stage to try and avoid a very damaging strike.

"From our party’s perspective we have been working hard to ensure that any settlement is fair to our hard working staff and our ratepayers.

"The cost of living crisis is impacting everyone and many staff on low wages are particularly badly affected. Workers and families need supported at this time and we will do everything we can to deliver for them."