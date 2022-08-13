Councillors claimed £779,124 during the 2021/22 financial year figures show

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s elected representatives claimed more than £775,000 in allowances in the 2021/2021 financial year.

The figures, released by the local authority, show that during the 2021/22 financial year, 42 councillors were paid a total of £779,124.

The highest earning councillor in the borough, in the 2021/22 financial year, was Alderman Glenn Barr who received a total of £38,733.

In his year as Lord Mayor, the Banbridge representative received the same annual basic allowance as the other members who served the borough for the full financial year – £15,486.

Alderman Barr also received £16,357 in Lord Mayoral allowances, £6,526 in mileage allowances and £364 in subsistence allowance which includes accommodation.

Sinn Fein Councillor Kevin Savage is next on the list, taking home a total of £22,944.

Cllr Savage, who served part of his term as Lord Mayor during the 2021/22 financial year claimed £15,486 in basic allowance, £2,500 in special responsibility allowance, and £3,184 in Deputy Lord Mayoral allowance.

The Banbridge councillor also claimed £1,528 in mileage allowance, £6 for use of public transport and £240 for subsistence including accommodation.

His party colleague, Councillor Jackie Donnelly served part of her term as Deputy Lord Mayor in the 2021/22 financial year took home a total of £22,755.

The Armagh councillor received £15,486 in allowance and £7,269 in Deputy Mayor Allowance. She claimed no mileage or subsistence allowance.

Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Kyle Savage served part of this term as Deputy Lord Mayor during the 2021/2022 financial year claimed £17,711 in expenses for the 2021/22 financial year.

He claimed the standard £15,486 allowances and £1,415 in Deputy Lord Mayor allowance and also claimed £810 in mileage expenses.

Alliance Party Councillor Peter Lavery claimed a total allowance of £22,466 in the 2021/22 financial year. The Lurgan councillor claimed the £15,486 standard allowance and £6,980 in special responsibility allowance.

Cllr Lavery did not claim for any mileage or subsistence during the 2021/22 financial year.

DUP group leader, Alderman Mark Baxter claimed a total of £22,461 in the 2021/22 financial year.

The Lagan River representative claimed £15,486 in basic allowance, £6,475 in special responsibility allowance, £410 in mileage and £90 on ‘subsistence (including accommodation).

SDLP group leader, Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon claimed a total of £21,961 during this period.

The Armagh councillor claimed the standard £15,486 in basic allowance and £6,475 in special responsibility allowance. He claimed no mileage or subsistence during this period.

Sinn Fein group leader, Councillor Liam Mackle claimed a total of £22,066 in allowances in the 2021/22 financial year.

The Lurgan councillor claimed the standard £15,486 in basic allowance and £6,475 in special responsibility allowance. He also claimed £105 in subsistence allowance.

UUP group leader, Alderman Jim Speers claimed £22,555 in the 2021/22 financial year.

The Armagh representative claimed the standard £15,486 basic allowance and £6,475 in special responsibility allowance.

He also claimed £554 in mileage allowance and £39 in public transport expenses.

The other elected representative to claim more than £22,000 in the borough in the 2021/2022 financial year is Councillor Brian Pope who took home £22,112.

The Alliance Party councillor claimed the standard allowance of £15,486 and a special responsibility allowance of £6,583 and claimed £43 worth of mileage allowance.

The full list of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s councillor allowances is available at https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/council/councillor-information/