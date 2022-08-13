O’Dowd committed to assisting with future development opportunities for Lough Neagh

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has visited Lough Neagh to consider how his Department can help with the future development of the Lough.

The visit follows a meeting the Minister had in June with the Lough Neagh Partnership.

John O’Dowd said: “Lough Neagh is the largest fresh water lake in Ireland and one of our most beautiful natural assets.

"It is an important resource in terms of our drinking water, our traditional fishing and farming industries, as well as commercial and tourism facilities both on and around the Lough.

"I wanted to find out more about the work undertaken by those who live, work and access the Lough on a day to day basis, to consider how I can help with its future development.

"My Department will continue to work with the Lough Neagh Partnership, the local councils and other stakeholders to assist where we can to ensure that development opportunities are realised and progressed.”