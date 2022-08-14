Your Lurgan podcast - August 14

Join Michael Scott & Donagh McKeown on this week's podcast as they cover the big stories of the week, including...

- the imminent strike by ABC Council staff

- Litter problem at the park and ride in William Street

- Music from local musician Eugene Greene

- Sports updates

Don't forget to follow Your Lurgan on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest videos.

You can also listen on Anchor or Spotify by searching for Your Lurgan, or pressing play below.