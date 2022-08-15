Court hears how motorist used excess speed to pass police vehicle

A motorist, who accelerated by a police vehicle on the motorway, has been asked by a Judge where he sat his driving test.

The case of Aaron McDonnell, (25), of Gosselin Avenue, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 10.

The court heard that on November 11 last year, police in patrol vehicles on the M12, Portadown, observed the defendant driving alongside their car before it took off at speed.

Officers were concerned by the speed of the vehicle and the police patrol made an attempt to catch up with the defendant’s car to stop it, but it increased its speed aggressively.

Despite the police vehicle reaching a speed in excess of 80mph in a 70mph zone, it was unable to catch up with McDonnell’s car.

Police located the defendant driving on the Seagoe Road and followed behind him, with the vehicle once again exceeding the speed before the car entered Seagoe Industrial area where McDonnell works.

Officers spoke with the defendant to try and discuss the matter but the defendant responded with argumentative behaviour.

McDonnell maintained his innocence and engaged in a conversation regarding what speed he was allowed to do in an overtaking lane.

The defendant was cautioned with the offence of excess speed and was offered a fixed penalty notice but after a short phone call, he went to the passenger window of the police vehicle and proceeded to take photos of the officers and pointing his phone to a female officer’s face.

Police again made attempts to speak to McDonnell about their concerns regarding his driving, however, he remained argumentative.

In his defence, the court was told that McDonnell now accepts that he was speeding and he works full-time in a factory in Portadown.

District Judge Bernie Kelly asked: “Where did he do his driving test?

“What notion does he get if the limit for the motorway is 70mph that you can drive at whatever speed you want in the overtaking lane?

“If he passed his driving test how could he ever harbour that notion in the first place?

“There’s been a very poor picture painted of him today for someone who doesn’t believe the laws of the land apply to him in every regard.”

The Judge imposed a fine of £200 and endorsed McDonnell’s licence with six penalty points, pending an appeal by the defendant.