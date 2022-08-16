SDLP call for 'slush-fund' to be scrapped and urge council to get back round the table with unions

The SDLP group on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has written to the council’s Chief Executive to urgently re-engage with union reps to seek a resolution to the ongoing dispute.

And he has called for a proposed District Electoral Area Fund to be shelved immediately.

Over 1,000 members of staff at the local authority are currently on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions. They are being represented by the GMB, Unite and Nipsa unions.

In a recent statement a spokesperson for the council said the local authority is “fully committed to finding the right solution through on-going discussions, one that protects services and employment”.

They also acknowledged that the strike, which is set to continue to varying degrees over the next four weeks, will “cause significant disruption” to council services.

For their part the unions have said the industrial action was avoidable and called on the local authority to address “the serious and real cost-of-living crisis being faced by our members”.

In a letter sent today to Chief Executive, Roger Wilson, SDLP group leader on the council, Cllr Thomas O’Hanlon, said “no stone should be left unturned and every effort should be made by both sides to seek a resolution”.

He added, “In our engagement with the Trade Union representatives, we believe there is good will and a desire to resolve the issues. Inclusive face-to-face talks can and will deliver a positive solution.”

The SDLP councillor adds that the cost of living crisis is “having a real impact on every household across our council area, including our own staff, and economists predict even tougher times ahead.

“Ratepayers rightly expect high quality, efficient council services in refuse collection/street cleansing, parks, economic and community development, leisure & tourism and all the back office services council provide.

“Many of those same ratepayers are also employees of council”.

Pointing out that the council must be responsible in its financial management, the party call for the £1m DEA fund to be shelved as it “does not direct the council’s limited resoursces strategically, it does not take account [of] recurring costs incurred by any project and the split of approximately £140,000 per DEA will not deliver strategic benefit for the ratepayer or communities.”

Cllr O’Hanlon adds: “There seems to be a tendency creeping into the organisation, which is seeking to divert what should be routine maintenance work to this fund. This is unacceptable.

“We see the creation of this fund as a slush-fund and an attempt to curry favour in the run-up to the local government election in 2023. With just a few months left in this mandate, we believe the policy work for such a fund can and should be developed, including an independent objective scoring criteria and then it can be delivered through the council’s normal annual budget cycle. The £1million saved by shelving this proposal this year can and should be used to help fund some of the outworkings of the current negotiations with staff representatives.”

Concluding, Cllr O’Hanlon tells Mr Wilson that “households and businesses alike demand better from local government.

“Elected members of Council and staff alike want to see this area excel as a place to live, work and invest in. We are proud of the way staff at every level in the organisation and Councillors work in partnership to deliver a better community for everyone.”