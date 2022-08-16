A snapshot of life with photographer Stephen J Bradley

Those who live within the environs of Lurgan will know and love our Lurgan Park.

One local man's love of the amenity, combined with a passion for wildlife and photography, has led him to become a professional and award winning photographer, sharing those passions and his work across the world.

He's working on a 10 piece portfolio of photographs centered around the wildlife and scenery of the area for an international competition.

Donagh McKeown caught up with Stephen J Bradley for some insight and tuition into the photographic world.