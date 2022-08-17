Classic vehicles return to Brownlow House

The Morris Minor Owners Club are holding their annual regional rally open to all makes and models of pre-1997 vehicles based at Brownlow House, Lurgan this Saturday, August 20.

Vehicles are travelling from as far away as Fivemiletown and Coleraine.

Local entrants include Herbie Montgomery from Armagh in a 1966 Morris Minor, Allen Bell from Gilford in a 1970 Morris Minor, Laurence Bell from Lurgan in a 1973 Triumph 2000, Donald Stewart from Richhill in a 1987 Austin Maestro 1.6L, Ian Boyle from Newtownhamilton in a 1967 MG and Noel Treanor from Portadown in a 1994 Suzuki Cappuccino.

Vehicles will be on display at Brownlow House, Lurgan from 9am until 1.30pm when they will leave in convoy for the short drive to Oxford Island, returning to Brownlow at 4pm to finish the day with an evening meal there.

Further information on the Club is available from their website www.mmoc-ni.co.uk or contacting David McCullough their Membership Secretary on 028 9036 4986.