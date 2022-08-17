Police appeal after Gilford 'altercation'

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident which occurred in Gilford on Saturday evening (August 13).

Inspector Peters said “At approximately 8.30pm it was reported that several males were involved in an altercation with a motorist and a number of pedestrians in the Moyallen Road area."

Enquiries are continuing in relation to this incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information or dash cam footage available, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1901 of 13/08/2022

Alternatively you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org