Proposal to be made at council group leaders' meeting aimed at bringing strike to a close

A proposal is to go before the party group leaders of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to move on the incremental spinal point increase demand made by striking workers.

The proposal will be made by Sinn Féin Councillor Liam Mackle, with the party saying that if the proposal is accepted it would give council officers a mandate for talks tomorrow (Thursday), ahead of a full council meeting on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the group leaders’ meeting, Cllr Mackle said, “On Monday myself, along with our council team, visited picket lines across ABC Council.

“We listened and heard the views of our staff and union leaders and brought this to senior officials in the council.

“Over the course of the past 48 hours we have been working behind the scenes with senior union officials on a renewed deal.

“Tonight I will propose that council move on the incremental spinal point increase demand of our workers.

“This is vital to ensuring our workers get a fair pay deal reflective of inflation, the cost of living crisis and indeed how much we value them.

“We hope all other parties will get behind this as it will secure a permanent increase for our hardworking staff taking into account the unprecedented circumstances we are in and the fact that, in real terms, our staff have suffered years of wage cuts.

“With a fair pay deal the strike can be brought to an amicable close and services restored to the ratepayer.”