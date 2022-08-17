SF councillors hold 'useful' discussions as they visit picket line

Wednesday 17 August 2022 7:00

Sinn Fein say that they have had “useful discussions” with trade union representatives as the strike at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council rolls into a third day.

Cllr Liam Mackle, the party’s group leader on the council, and Cllr Cathrine Nelson visited the picket line at South Lake Leisure Centre on Tuesday.

Following their visit Cllr Mackle said, “Sinn Féin will always support the right of workers to take industrial action to protect their interests.

“We had some useful discussions with a number of Trade Union officials and we continue to work hard to find a resolution to the strike.”

