100 days since election highlights need for reform: Tennyson

Upper Bann MLA, Eóin Tennyson, has highlighted what he says is the need for reform as it has now been 100 days since the May 5 elections.

Mr Tennyson said the need for reform was “urgent” and that unless something is done soon, "we will continue in this cycle of crisis and collapse – with those who want to hold Northern Ireland to ransom pursuing their party political aims at the expense of all those struggling across Northern Ireland".

The Alliance representative added: “We need to get the Assembly and Executive up and running urgently, with those who have been open about their desire to do so able to get on with the job.

"The majority of people voted one hundred days ago for a functioning, stable government and yet we’ve seen, once again, how one party has been able to derail any and all progress to date.

“One hundred days since May 5 and circumstances have only become worse for many. With growing waiting lists, job pressures, threats of a recession and concerns over how people will afford to heat their homes in coming months – this winter has the potential to be devastating. It’s time for the DUP to end their shameful games and help the rest of us deal with these pressing issues.

The solution lies in reforming the institution, Mr Tennyson stated.

“Alliance has always played a consistent and constructive role in the various negotiations around the institutions over the years, but we are now in the position where we can’t move forward without modest reform – reform to enable us to achieve both the spirit and principles of the Good Friday Agreement," he said.

“Alliance has outlined plans that would significantly restore public confidence in the institutions – while kick-starting devolution and allowing those of us prepared to follow through on what the majority of the public voted for to get on with governing.

"We have written to both the UK and Irish Governments on these issues, with our proposals including the right to nominate a First or deputy First Minister passing to the next largest party if a party does not nominate, as well as introducing weighted majority voting for ‘cross-community’ votes in the Assembly and restricting the use of petitions of concern and ‘cross-community’ votes within the Executive to specific issues.

"With 17 MLAs our votes must and should matter on the same equal basis as other MLAs.”