Huhtamaki staff lend their support to PIPS Hope and Support

Pictured is Huhtamaki Lurgan’s health & safety officer, Graham Morwood presenting a magnificent donation of £3,500.00 to PIPS Hope and Support’s fundraising coordinator, Padraig Harte.

The massive donation was raised by the team and management of Huhtamaki Lurgan selecting PIPS Hope and Support as their chosen charity.

The charity committee within the local business organised several fundraising events for the staff who gave so kindly and generously.

PIPS Hope and Support send a huge thank you to the charity committee for selecting PIPS H&S as their beneficiary for the year and to everyone who participated in the fundraising events and donated and/or supported in anyway.

The funds donated will assist PIPS H&S in developing the community service across the Upper Bann area.