MP commends Clogher PB on another successful parade

DUP MP Carla Lockhart has congratulated Clogher Protestant Boys on another highly successful annual band parade, held in Waringstown last Saturday evening.

The event brought dozens of bands and huge crowds onto the streets of Waringstown for an excellent display of music and cultural expression.

Joined by colleagues Alderman Mark Baxter, Cllr Ian Wilson and Deputy Mayor Cllr Tim McClelland, the Upper Bann MP said: “It was great to see so many bands on parade throughout the village of Waringstown, and the quality of musical talent on show was clear for everyone in attendance.

"The number of people lining the streets enjoying the spectacle shows the support that exists for the band within the local community, but also the desire of so many people to support our marching bands tradition and the expression of our culture.

"My congratulations go to Clogher Protestant Boys on another fantastic parade. These parades take a lot of planning, all by volunteers who put many hours into ensuring a great night can be enjoyed by all.

"I wish the band well for the coming days. The marching season will soon draw to a close, but I know the hard work of the band will continue through the winter months to be ready for another fantastic year in 2023."