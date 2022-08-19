Police in weapons warning

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

Friday 19 August 2022 13:00

Weapons seized by officers in Lurgan recently have been put on display by police on their Facebook page.

“These are examples of weapons found recently by Police in Lurgan when searching people on our streets,” they said in a post.

“Luckily the pistol turned out to be an air gun but this could still cause significant injury. If this was pointed towards you would you be able to tell it's an air gun?

“Two persons will now have to explain to a Judge why they were carrying these weapons in a public place.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com