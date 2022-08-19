St Ronan’s College congratulates A Level students on their outstanding results

St Ronan’s College has sent a hearty congratulations to all of its pupils who received their A Level results on Thursday.

Those receiving their grades yesterday were the school’s first ever Year 8 pupils, having begun their educational journey at St Ronan’s in 2015 when it officially opened following the merger of St Paul’s Junior High School, St Mary’s High School and St Michael’s Grammar School.

The school is the second largest post primary school in Northern Ireland (second to Methodist College, Belfast).

It is an all ability grammar, non-selective, co-educational, inclusive school, promoting, developing and celebrating the individual strengths and talents of all of its students.

Mrs Fiona Kane, Principal, said: “I sincerely wish to commend and congratulate all of our Sixth Form students who have received results this summer.

“After an extremely challenging two years of disruption to learning and teaching, remote learning and unprecedented change and uncertainty, our pupils have demonstrated sheer determination and resilience to achieve these outstanding A Level results and I am extremely proud of each and every one of them.

“Working through any anxiety about the return to formal examinations this year after two years of Centre Determined and Assessed Grades, they remained focused on their goals and have worked extremely hard. That hard work, I am delighted to say, has all paid off today.

“It is wonderful and emotional to see the wide smiles and tears of joy on their faces and on the faces of their parents, teachers and friends.”

Mrs Kane said that she wished to thank the school’s teachers and staff who have worked tremendously hard over the last number of years in working with and for their young people – teaching, supporting, listening, driving, praising, challenging and caring for them.

“The Class of 2022 were the first cohort of new Year 8 pupils when St Ronan’s College officially opened back in 2015 and we are delighted with their academic progress and all of their achievements.

“We already have over 100 Year 14 students placed in their preferred university course today, with a number going through clearing whom we expect will be placed in the next few days. The range of courses and destinations is something of which we can be very proud and demonstrates the pathways open for our young people, that they are able to follow their dream, their preferences, rather than be guided down a narrow route - from Medicine to Zoology, Aerospace Engineering, Games Design, Architecture, Law, Screen Production, Music, Social Work, Teaching, Marketing and Football Coaching to name a few! It is wonderful as a non-selective Grammar school and an all-ability College to see the varied destinations, possibilities and opportunities that lie ahead for our young people.

“The dedication and professionalism of our subject teachers, form teachers and all staff working in St Ronan’s College helps our students reach their potential through hard work and encouragement to do their best in all areas of their studies and personal development. This approach to our work in St Ronan’s is to be cherished and commended. On behalf of our governors, students and parents, I wish to thank all of our staff.”

Mrs Kane also paid tribute to parents, carers, governors and all who work in partnership with the College for their ongoing support of its work.

She added, “As always, we will continue to support individual students and families who wish to avail of additional support, advice and guidance over the coming days and weeks.

“We have over 100 students already placed in their preferred university course with a small number going through clearing in the next few days and others taking up planned higher level apprenticeships or employment.

“Finally, on behalf of everyone associated with St Ronan’s College, I would like to congratulate and commend our Class of 2022 who have demonstrated a resilience and determination of which we are mightily impressed. We wish each and every one of our A Level students, our Year 14 Leavers, the very best for their future in whatever road they take, we are extremely proud of each and every one of you!

Top Achievers A Level:

Top Achievers – 3 A* Grades (or equivalent)

2 students straight A* grades: Aidan Heaney (4 A*), Stephen Devlin (3 A*)

3+A*A Grades (or equivalent)

20 students: Aidan Heaney, Stephen Devlin, Josephine Campbell, Anna Conlon, Liam Donohoe, Aidan Hughes, Braklee Iqbal, Eimear Loney, Emily Rose McCann, Eimear Ward, Molly Guy, Aimee Brady, Sorcha Haughian, Lara Marsden, Diarmaid McCluskey, James Webb, Aimee Lavery, Cian Lynn-Cullen, Holly Magee, Ciaran Maginnis

Top Achievers AS Level:

Top Achievers – 4 x A/A* Grades: Siobhan Smyth, Caitlin Brady, Daire McConville, Kate McGrady

3 x A/A* Grades: Sophie Bland, Luke Cunningham, Eve Daggett, Aoife Mulholland, Alana Curran, Carla Curran, Eoin Elliman, Kelly Shay, Weronika Kowalczyk, Orla Lavery, Aiobheann McManus