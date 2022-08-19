House prices continue to rise across ABC borough

The average price of a house in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area is the second lowest in Northern Ireland, latest figures have shown.

The standardised price of a home here is £150,460, only a couple of hundred pounds more than a home in the Derry City and Strabane area (£150,246).

By comparison, the highest average price is in Ards and North Down, where the average price is £196,438.

The figures are according to the House Price Index for the second quarter of 2022, between April and June 2022, which were released recently by Land & Property Services, assisted by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency.

The Index measures change in the price of residential property sold in Northern Ireland (NI). The Index uses Stamp Duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC. The NI House Price Index series is used as the NI component of the single official UK HPI and the statistics are comparable with other UK regions.

The figures also show that the house price index in the ABC borough has risen by 11.1% over the last year, and by 3.3% since the end of quarter one.

That compares favourably to the rest of Northern Ireland, as across the country house price index increased by 9.6% over the past year.