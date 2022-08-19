Hyster Yale continue to drive local employment – Lockhart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has visited local manufacturing firm Hyster Yale, and praised the company for their ongoing commitment to the local economy and workforce.



Speaking after the visit, Carla Lockhart said: “Hyster Yale has a global presence, so it is a sign of the confidence the firm has in the local economy here in Upper Bann that they continue to invest so significantly in their Craigavon plant.

"Of course the greatest resource here is the skilled labour pool available to the company. Employing 800 people here is testament to the confidence in the quality of employee the firm can attract.

"It is also a reflection of the company that when meeting the workers, we have people who have worked for the firm for their entire working life, and even some production lines with three generations of one family being part of the workforce. That employer-employee relationship is clearly one that is strong, and that in turn brings the best outcomes for the company and for their workforce.

"I know that the firm has a strong commitment to this area. Upper Bann remains an extremely attractive place for manufacturing, and success stories can be seen all around us.

"As MP, I continue to engage with other companies to sell the benefits of setting up base in this area. Those conversations have brought success already, but I will be continuing this engagement in the days and weeks ahead to ensure more jobs and more economic output for Upper Bann.”