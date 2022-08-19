Lurgan woman Patricia takes part in Macmillan’s Giants Causeway Mighty Hike

A group of five local women from the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Macmillan Move More group have taken part in the Mighty Hike challenge around the Giants Causeway raising over £7,000 for the charity.

Veronica McIvor from Richhill and Patricia Robinson from Lurgan explained how their Macmillan Move More physical exercise class has brought huge benefits to their lives following their cancer diagnosis and how the Mighty Hike was a great personal achievement to them.

Veronica said, “Anyone who has had a cancer diagnosis can feel very vulnerable. By joining the Move More group I have been able to interact and identify with others who have been through a similar experience to me.

"As a group we are there for each other. The variety of activities organised by the Move More co-ordinator Nuala has been invaluable, not just for my physical health but also my mental health.

"I feel very lucky to have been given the support of the Macmillan Move More group and so by volunteering for the Mighty Hike challenge I felt it was a good opportunity to give something back and help raise funds for a great charity.”

Patricia adds, “The Move More class has been invaluable in helping me keep fit and active. Nuala is a great co-ordinator and is always finding new things for us to try. The class has also become a source of new friends for me and we all support each other through every challenge that we face.

"I was inspired to take part in the Giants Causeway Mighty Hike after all the hard work Nuala had put in to improve our overall fitness and it seemed like a good challenge. Fundraising for the challenge was also a great way of giving back to Macmillan to help support all their programmes which have been invaluable to me since my cancer diagnosis.”

The Macmillan Move More programme is an innovative project that helps anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer to get active and remain active at a level that suits them. Studies have shown that if you’re living with or after cancer, being physically active is safe and has lots of benefits to your physical and mental health.

In the weekly Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Move More class, activities range from walking, gym sessions, Pilates, Tai Chi and water aerobics to name but a few.

So how did Veronica and Patricia train for the physical challenge of hiking around the Giant Causeway? Veronica says, “I swim every morning and walk locally for up to two hours each day. At the weekends I walk in the Mournes which is a little more challenging, but it was great training for the Mighty Hike.”

Patricia adds, “I trained for the Mighty Hike by attending Move More classes to improve my overall fitness and also took part in the Move More walking program which finished with a walk around the Gobbin’s Coastal Path. My husband Walter and I also walk in our spare time in the Mournes and in Donegal, so this was really helpful in preparation for the hike. Walter also helped a lot with fundraising.”

Veronica adds, “I know that Macmillan provide so much support in so many ways to help those who have had a cancer diagnosis. They rely on donations to fund the work they do. They have been there for me and I want them to be there for others in the future.”

Patricia adds, “I know the money raised will help Macmillan continue to fund all the programmes which have helped us all and will help others in the future. It’s a joy to be a part of the Move More class with Nuala in charge and it was a real achievement to complete the Mighty Hike. I look forward to taking part in a new challenge and raising more money for Macmillan.”

And how did the women find the experience of hiking around the Giants Causeway? Veronica said, “Walking along the narrow clifftop paths and climbing over rocks was not made any easier on the day by the heavy wind and rain, but the weather didn't dampen our spirits and the stunning scenery really made it all worthwhile.

“Sadly, this year we lost a very popular member of our Macmillan Move More Group called Dee, and along the route we were joined by five of his siblings who had signed up to do the walk in his memory. It was nice to share with them the lovely memories we had of him. All in all, it was not an easy hike, but it was definitely worth it in the end.”

Patricia adds, “The hike itself was amazing, unfortunately the weather brought everything from heavy rain and wind and even a little sunshine!

"The bad weather didn't dampen our spirits however, and all of us made it to the finish line. During the walk we thought about those we have lost through cancer and especially a dear friend from our Move More class, Dee. He was a great advocate of the class and would have loved to have been there. We hope the money raised will benefit others in the same way we have benefited from Macmillan.”

Nuala McVeigh, Macmillan Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Move More Co-Ordinator said, “As Move More Coordinator for ABC I am very proud of the team in completing the Mighty Hike along the Giants Causeway. The time and commitment the group have taken to physically prepare for the hike as well as the tremendous effort in fundraising has been incredible.

"Many weeks of training alongside the other members of the Move More ABC group has helped to build up their fitness levels and confidence in setting out to complete the hike. It just shows that anything these ladies put their minds to can be achieved!”

Macmillan Relationship Fundraising Manager in Northern Ireland, Maria Small said, “We are absolutely delighted that Patricia, Veronica and all the Move More participants chose to take part in our first Giants Causeway Mighty Hike in June this year.

"This group of incredible people have raised a phenomenal amount of money and awareness for our local services and we want to say a massive 'thank you' to them all.

"Without the generosity and support of the people of NI, we wouldn’t be able to fund our vital services, so we really do appreciate every penny raised.”

For comprehensive cancer information and support visit www.macmillan.org.uk