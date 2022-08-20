Lurgan survivor of mother and baby home in call for international assistance in search for justice

A survivor of a Newry mother and baby home has called for international assistance to help the PSNI bring criminal allegations against holy order run facilities in to the justice system.

The police in recent days have made a renewed appeal for victims of mother and baby homes, Magdalene Laundries and workhouses in Northern Ireland to come forward.

The PSNI is now asking for any victims and witnesses of alleged criminality to make contact with officers leading an investigation.

Lurgan man, Eunan Duffy, a member of Truth Recovery NI group, who was adopted from Marian Vale Newry over 50 years ago, against his birth mother’s will, is seeking an update on the police investigation this week.

“I will be asking the PSNI how far the publicity has gone as I have asked for an international appeal,” said Mr Duffy.

“The elephant in the room of international human trafficking is one of the greatest crimes, amongst those that facilitated cross-jurisdictional forced, coerced and illegal adoptions and fostering, nursed-out and farmed-out ‘care’ practices by renowned private, religious and charitable persons and organisations yet denied, dismissed and driven underground.

“The systemic and systematic networking of all those charged with inhumane treatment of girls, women and children associated with mother and baby/Magdalene Laundries, workhouses, hostels and private facilities need to be held to account for all those directly affected and their relatives, both living and deceased.

“The PSNI are an integral part in addressing allegations, potential criminal and punishable wrongdoing and must pursue all offenders with the full rigours of the law, wherever they reside to this day, with international police help in relevant jurisdictions when necessary to bring meaningful overdue justice,” added the Marian Vale adoptee.