Outline permission sought for drive through cafe

An application seeking outline planning permission for a drive through café is before Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners for consideration.

Lodged by agent Alan Wood on behalf of applicant Hylands Developments the application seeks outline permission to put a drive through café on the 0.09 hectare site at 199 Bridge Street, Portadown.

The site, which is located opposite the town’s KFC, is currently home to a car wash and, if permission is granted and the plans came to fruition, a new building would be required on the site.

The site has access to the mains system for both water supply and foul sewage disposal and any surface water that is collected as a result of the development can be disposed of via the public drainage system.

According to the application form, it is unknown how many additional people or vehicles will attend the site on a daily basis if this plan comes to fruition.

Lodged and validated on Thursday, July 28, the application’s neighbour consultation period expires on Wednesday, August 24. Its standard consultation period will expire on Tuesday, August 30 and it will be advertised until Friday, September 2.