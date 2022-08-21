Plans proposed for new access and turning area at Almac

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners are currently considering a planning application from a Portadown-based pharmaceutical firm for a new access route to one of its buildings.

Lodged by HPA Architecture Ltd on behalf of Almac Pharma Services Ltd, the application seeks permission to provide a new access to building 14a at the company’s premises at Seagoe Industrial Estate.

Alongside the new access from Almac Avenue, a new turning area and security fencing is also proposed for installation at lands approximately 80m south of Almac Building 27 at Unit 14a and lands adjacent to unit 14a.

Permission is also sought to provide new concrete/bitmac surfacing to the surrounding area.

According to the application form the site identified for development is currently in use as a car park and existing building 27 refurbishment.

The development concerns improving road access to the facility and as such, once complete, it is not expected to increase the number of people or vehicles attending the site on a daily basis.

Lodged on Tuesday, July 19 and validated on Tuesday, July 26, the application will be advertised until Friday, September 2.