Tennyson praises students as A-Level results announced

Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson, said teachers and pupils are still under “unprecedented stress and pressure” due to the disruption to learning during Covid 19. For many pupils this being the first time sitting formal examinations.

“I want to congratulate students for their hard work and achievement, despite the extremely challenging learning environment of the past few years,” he said.

“Further Education Colleges, Universities and apprenticeship providers should recognise the unique circumstances of this year’s cohort in facing exams and work together to help young people make their next steps in learning and employment.”

“There are many paths ahead and if you didn’t find yourself with your expected results today, support is available to help you make informed decisions on how to move to your next step. I would urge anyone who needs it to seek advice via the CCEA helpline on 028 9026 1260.”