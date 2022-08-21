Your Lurgan podcast: August 21, 2022

Sunday 21 August 2022 9:25

Join Michael Scott & Donagh McKeown on this week's podcast as they cover the big stories of the week, including...

- Strike by ABC Council staff

- Michael and Donagh talk about their experiences as exam results are released

- We feature local photographer Stephen J Bradley

- All the latest news from the local sports scene

If you want to listen to this podcast while you're on the move you can find it on Anchor and Spotify.

