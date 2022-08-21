Your Lurgan podcast: August 21, 2022

Join Michael Scott & Donagh McKeown on this week's podcast as they cover the big stories of the week, including...

- Strike by ABC Council staff

- Michael and Donagh talk about their experiences as exam results are released

- We feature local photographer Stephen J Bradley

- All the latest news from the local sports scene

If you want to listen to this podcast while you're on the move you can find it on Anchor and Spotify.

Don't forget to follow Your Lurgan on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, and subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest videos.