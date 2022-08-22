Councillor calls for urgent action following Clanrolla Park fire

The scene at Clanrolla Park on Sunday night.

Staff reporter

Monday 22 August 2022 12:10

Sinn Féin Councillor Catherine Nelson has called for urgent action to address ongoing anti-social behaviour at an abandoned property in Clanrolla Park, Craigavon.

She said: “Last night an abandoned property in Clanrolla Park was set on fire. Rightly nearby residents are concerned.

“Back in February I worked to secure the boarding up of this property due to ongoing ASB. However last night the property was accessed and set on fire.

“This morning I will work to further secure the property and will be in touch with NIHE and the PSNI to agree further action.

"If you notice activity at this property please phone it in immediately to the PSNI.”

