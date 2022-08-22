Proposal to go before full council meeting aimed at ending strike

Sinn Féin have said that they will again make a proposal "to secure a fair pay deal" for council staff at tonight's meeting of the full council.

The strike at the council is now into it's second week with services across the board being affected.

Speaking in advance of the meeting Sinn Féin Group Leader, Councillor Liam Mackle, said: “We continue to liaise with senior union officials to secure a pay deal that is fair for our workers and reflective of how much we value them.

“We are also working to persuade other political parties to support our proposal.

“Any realistic prospect of a deal must include an incremental pay rise along with a one off cost of living payment and the national pay deal, currently £1925 per annum.

“We believe a deal can be achieved that is both fair to workers but also fair to our ratepayers who are also suffering terribly as a result of the cost of living crisis.

“We encourage all parties to get behind us to stand with and support our hard working staff.”