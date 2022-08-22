SOAR funding leads to community-requested improvements for Waringstown

A comprehensive consultation process with the public in Waringstown has highlighted a need for improvements in the area.

The community specifically wanted to see improvements made to footpaths and improved lighting along with a number of other public realm improvements.

The Waringstown, Bleary and Gibsons Hill Village Plan also highlighted issues such as poor lighting and quality of footpaths and identifies them as key areas for improvement.

The project design and scale was decided on based on the ‘need’ identified through the comprehensive community consultation, and the priority areas highlighted in documents such as the village plan.

Under the village renewal Tier 2 scheme, £220,599.20 was secured from SOAR (ABC) for Waringstown Public Realm Improvements.

The project involves undertaking public realm works at the Mill Hill/ Banbridge Road junction as identified in the Waringstown, Bleary and Gibson’s Hill Village Plan. The area at Banbridge Road/Mill Hill junction is situated on the main road through Waringstown

The public realm improvement scheme consisted of the excavation and disposal of the existing footpath & road surface and replaced by new pathways using paving & kerbing in the form of natural stone products. The provision and installation of street furniture was also provided along with new street lighting

This public realm improvement scheme will make the village more attractive for potential services and businesses and improve the quality of community space within the village.

The Chairperson of SOAR, Cllr Kyle Savage commented, “For many years the village of Waringstown has been in need of public realm improvements.

“With this investment, through SOAR’s village renewal Tier 2 scheme, Waringstown’s potential has been realised and these completed works will reinvigorate the area for residents and visitors alike and help to renew civic pride and attract future investment.

“I would like to thank the SOAR officers and board for all their hard and dedicated work in delivering this project.

“Much more needs to be done within our Village to further enhance the beauty and the potential that we have.”