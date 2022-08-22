'Speed got away' from Craigavon motorist, court is told

A driver caught speeding on the Drumcroon Road near Coleraine has been banned from the road for two months and fined £120.

Bailey Armitage, of Avondale Manor, Craigavon, appeared from his lawyer's office before an online sitting of Coleraine Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 18.

The 20-year-old admitted travelling at 90mph in a 60mph zone on May 14 this year.

The court heard how he had been behind the wheel of a black Audi when he had been detected just after midnight.

Defending Kevin McCamley said his client had been taking a friend home to Portrush when “the speed got away from him.”

Mr McCamley said the defendant was seeking employment after completing an engineering course and asked for a short disqualification.

District Judge Peter King also imposed a £15 offender levy.