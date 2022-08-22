Tania urges everyone to raise a mug for Macmillan Coffee Morning

One in two of us will face a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime.

Going through cancer treatment or getting a diagnosis is tough enough to deal with, and now the cost-of-living crisis is increasing people’s anxiety, on top of worries about NI waiting times and the treatment backlog. It’s never been more important for people living with cancer to get the urgent help they need.

Macmillan Cancer Support is doing whatever it takes to support people in Northern Ireland from the moment they are diagnosed. Macmillan health professionals are working tirelessly across NI, local Macmillan Benefits advisors are at the end of the phone, and the charity’s information and support services provide free, confidential support and advice in every local health trust.

The cancer charity relies almost entirely on public donations. That’s why Macmillan’s Relationship Fundraising Area Manager in Northern Ireland, Tania Bailie, is calling on people to dust off their aprons and get involved in this year’s Macmillan Coffee Morning to raise invaluable funds.

“Last year, people hosted Coffee Mornings in every part of Northern Ireland and raised over £234,000!”, says Tania.

“That’s an incredible amount of money which could pay for a Macmillan Nurse for over 200 hours, or provide a Macmillan Grant for over 650 people here. Whether you host a Coffee Morning or join in, every penny raised helps Macmillan to provide the local services that people living with cancer desperately need, especially at the moment.

“This year, Macmillan Coffee Morning is on Friday, September 30. Whether it’s a traybake with pals in the garden, a virtual Coffee Morning by screen, or a cuppa and cake in the office, hold yours however and whenever you like. There are so many reasons to host a Coffee Morning - whatever your reason, it’s a great one! Every Coffee Morning has the power to raise vital pounds.”

There’s lots of information online including recipes and hosting ideas. To find out more and sign up to host a Macmillan Coffee Morning today, visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee

For comprehensive cancer information and support visit www.macmillan.org.uk