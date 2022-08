Your Lurgan's Donagh McKeown paid a visit to a community fun day which was being held at St Paul's in Lurgan on Saturday afternoon (August 20).

Taghnevan Community Development Association hosted the event with a host of different activities such as C&J's Animal Farm, Thomas Annang Drumming & Dance, alongside arts and crafts, circus skills, a mini Sports Day, tug o war, flower pot planting and much more!

Here's how Donagh got on.