Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Lurgan.

Details of the incident, which occurred on Sunday, July 24 at approximately 2am on William Street, have only just been released.

A male was left with a fractured leg, amongst other injuries, as a result of the assault.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "If you witnessed the incident or have any further information please make contact with Police on 101 and quote serial 1401 of 26/07/22."