Man appears in court charged with robbery and GBH with intent

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court charged with numerous offences relating to an incident in Lurgan.

Appearing via video-link from Laganside, Glenn Robert King, of Montgomery Drive, Lisburn, appeared at Armagh Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry on Tuesday, August 23.

The defendant faces allegations of grievous bodily harm with intent on a male, a charge of robbery where he stole a wallet containing £100 to £200 in cash and a bank card belonging to the same male, resisting police, assault on police, threats to kill the same aforementioned male and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a metal bar, with intent to commit an indictable offence.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place in the Donard Gardens area of Lurgan yesterday (22nd August).

A Constable spoke to confirm that he knew the facts and circumstances about the case and he could connect the accused to the charges.

The Constable outlined that police attended an address in Banbridge and spoke with the injured party who alleged he had been assaulted by King at a property in Donard Gardens.

The injured party alleged that he had been drinking with the defendant before a verbal altercation occurred, with King grabbing him by the neck and then started to punch him. It was further reported that the complainant was pushed down to the ground and held down by his neck causing him to choke and then he was further punched and kicked to the head and face by King.

The complainant explained that he was struck by a metal pole to the back of the head by King and it was alleged that the defendant asked the injured party for his wallet during the assault and this was taken which contained between £180 to £200.

The injured party also alleged that King threatened to shoot him and his family with a glock pistol and following the assault he managed to escape by climbing through a window and got a taxi to his address in Banbridge before calling the police.

Police observed cuts and swelling to the rear of his head and swelling to his right eye, his lips and marks were visible around his neck. Upon the attendance of paramedics, the injured party was transferred to hospital with a suspected fracture jaw, broken nose and injury to his C vertebrae.

Upon arrival of police in Donard Gardens, King was present and immediately became aggressive during arrest for those offences and actively resisted police and struck an officer with his left arm to the right side of her face.

Police opposed to bail due to a high likelihood of committing further offences, a likelihood of interfering with victim and witnesses, as well as the defendant being on pre-charge bail in relation to other violent offences.

It was added that the defendant has 35 previous convictions, including 13 for violent offences and was convicted in September 2020 for AOABH and imprisoned for five months.

A defence solicitor asked the Constable if the alleged injured party has made a statement yet, to which the reply was: “No, not yet.”

Furthermore, the Constable confirmed that the metal pole “wasn’t recovered from the scene” and that he “wasn’t certain” if the wallet was found.

The Constable accepted that a considerable amount of alcohol had been consumed by both the injured party and King, with some of the defendant’s police bail conditions being relaxed due to his good behaviour.

District Judge Anne Marshall asked the Constable why the injured party hadn’t made a statement, to which he responded: “He had to go to hospital, so it will have to be followed up on, also when police had spoken to him it was a short time after the incident, he would have been drinking, so they would have been waiting for him to sober up.”

The Constable revealed that he doesn’t know if the injured party is still in hospital and when questioned by the defence why the complainant didn’t ring the police straight away, his understanding was that “he escaped through the window, went to his address in Banbridge and phoned the police a short time afterwards.”

The defence conceded that King’s record “does not do him any credit”, with DJ Marshall stressing that it was in fact “atrocious for violence”.

Mr Taggart, defending, stated his instructed solicitor seen photographs and remarked that there was an abrasion to the nose and the back of the head, with the Constable stating there was a cut to the back of the head, a cut to the nose and swelling around the lips.

Mr Taggart alluded to the fact that forensics will be needed in the case and that will take a considerable period of time and Mr King has an address in Lisburn, therefore he wouldn’t enter Banbridge or Lurgan if restrictions were put in place, including no alcohol, a curfew and other conditions.

The solicitor finished his point by alluding to the fact there was no statement made, no weapon has been found in the house, the wallet wasn’t found in King’s possession, they clearly know each other and alcohol had been consumed.

DJ Anne Marshall refused bail due to a risk of further offences based on his record, the fact he is on police bail when these offences are alleged to have occurred, as well as witness interference.

The case was adjourned until Monday, September 14.