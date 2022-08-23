Man due in court charged with robbery and grievous bodily harm with intent

Tuesday 23 August 2022 8:40

A 30 year old man has been charged with robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent, assault on police, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, resisting police and threats to kill.

The charges are in relation to a report of an assault which occurred at the Donard Gardens area of Lurgan on Monday 22nd August.

He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates' Court sitting in Newry today (Tuesday, August 23). As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

