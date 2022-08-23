Plans lodged to bring 50 homes to Craigavon

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners are currently considering an application to bring 50 new homes to Craigavon.

Lodged by agent Clyde Shanks Ltd on behalf of applicant Acorn Developments NI Ltd, the application seeks permission to erect 50 dwellings, landscaping, open space provision, road widening/provision of footpaths and access improvements along the Kilvergan Road.

The site of this proposed development is located at lands to the rear of 2 and 4 Aghacommon Heights, Kilvergan Road and to the south west of 1-7 McGreevy Drive and 68-79 McGreevy Park, Derrymacash Road, Craigavon.

In its original form, this application sought to erect 52 dwellings on the site in question.

The application form notes the 16.12 hectare site is currently in use as undeveloped grass land it also notes that water will be supplied to the properties from the mains system and foul sewage will also be disposed of via the mains.

A design and access statement that accompanies the applications claims the properties will “respect the local character of the area” and notes the planned development site is 2.65 hectares in an ‘L’ shape with existing vehicular access provided via the Kilvergan Road.

“The applican’s vision for the site is to create an attractive, contemporary housing development,” reads the statement before noting the existing boundary vegetation should be retained.

It also claims the proposal respects the pattern of development, ensuring the proposed house types do not appear out of place with neighbouring developments.

A total of six houses types are proposed within the scheme with both semi-detached and detached dwellings planned. As for green space, the statement claims the strategy for the site is to “create a public realms that promotes a sense of community and provides an attractive space”.

The development will proceed without a right turn lane but provision has been retained for the development of one at a later stage should further development using the same access location occur.

It is anticipated that the omission of a right turn lane will assist in reducing vehicle speeds both entering and exiting the village as vehicles turning into the site will naturally slow other traffic down.

A pedestrian footway along the site frontage has been included as well as pedestrian crossing points to connect to the wider pedestrian connections already available in the area.

This footway will also ensure a pedestrian link to Tannaghmore Gardens is available.

The application has already received three objections lodged on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Thursday December 30, 2021 and Thursday, June 16, 2022 respectively.

Lodged on Tuesday, August 31 last year and validated on Friday, September 10, 2021, the application’s neighbour consultation expiry date is Wednesday, August 24, 2022 and its standard consultation period will expire on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The application will be advertised until Friday, September 9, 2022.